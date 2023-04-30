Tigers vs. Orioles: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Baltimore Orioles and Cedric Mullins head into the final of a four-game series against Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at Comerica Park.
The favored Orioles have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 8 runs for the game.
Tigers vs. Orioles Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Orioles
|-150
|+125
|8
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 2-7.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Tigers and their opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games. The average over/under set by oddsmakers in Detroit's past three contests has been 7.8, a streak during which the Tigers and their opponents have hit the over every time.
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers have won in nine, or 36%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Detroit has a record of 4-11, a 26.7% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- Detroit's games have gone over the total in 12 of its 26 chances.
- The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Tigers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-6
|5-10
|2-10
|8-6
|7-13
|3-3
