On Sunday, April 30, Jorge Mateo's Baltimore Orioles (18-9) visit Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (10-16) at Comerica Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

The Orioles are -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Tigers (+125). An 8.5-run total has been set for this game.

Tigers vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish - BAL (1-1, 6.30 ERA) vs Spencer Turnbull - DET (1-3, 7.25 ERA)

Tigers vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have been favorites in 14 games this season and won 12 (85.7%) of those contests.

The Orioles have gone 8-2 (winning 80% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Baltimore, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Orioles have a 7-1 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (36%) in those games.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious four times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 5th

