Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Orioles on April 30, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jorge Mateo, Spencer Torkelson and others in the Baltimore Orioles-Detroit Tigers matchup at Comerica Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Tigers vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 20 hits with four doubles, two home runs, eight walks and 11 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .211/.264/.316 on the season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Apr. 25
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Apr. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Nick Maton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Maton Stats
- Nick Maton has collected 12 hits with two doubles, four home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 13 runs.
- He's slashed .150/.261/.325 so far this season.
Maton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Orioles
|Apr. 29
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Apr. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Orioles
|Apr. 27
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Apr. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Apr. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Nick Maton or other Tigers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Kyle Bradish Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)
Bradish Stats
- Kyle Bradish (1-1) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his fourth start of the season.
Bradish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Red Sox
|Apr. 25
|2.1
|8
|7
|7
|1
|4
|at Nationals
|Apr. 19
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|6
|1
|at Rangers
|Apr. 3
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Spencer Turnbull's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jorge Mateo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Mateo Stats
- Mateo has 24 hits with five doubles, five home runs and six walks. He has driven in 16 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He has a .353/.403/.647 slash line so far this season.
- Mateo will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .406 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.
Mateo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|Apr. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Tigers
|Apr. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Red Sox
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Apr. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Cedric Mullins Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Mullins Stats
- Cedric Mullins has 24 hits with four doubles, two triples, three home runs, 16 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a .255/.364/.436 slash line so far this season.
Mullins Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Apr. 29
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Apr. 27
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Apr. 26
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Apr. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Jorge Mateo, Cedric Mullins or other Orioles players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.