Amed Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on May 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario has three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks while hitting .227.
  • Rosario has picked up a hit in 60.9% of his 23 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.7% of them.
  • He has gone deep in just one game this year.
  • In five games this season, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In eight games this year (34.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 12
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
  • The Yankees rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (31 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Yankees will send German (2-2) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.54 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing six earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.54, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .198 batting average against him.
