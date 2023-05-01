Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Amed Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on May 1 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks while hitting .227.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 60.9% of his 23 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.7% of them.
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- In five games this season, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In eight games this year (34.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Yankees rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (31 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Yankees will send German (2-2) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.54 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing six earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.54, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .198 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.