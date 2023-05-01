Amed Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on May 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks while hitting .227.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 60.9% of his 23 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.7% of them.

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

In five games this season, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In eight games this year (34.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings