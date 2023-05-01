Deandre Ayton and the rest of the Phoenix Suns take on the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on April 29, Ayton produced 14 points and seven rebounds in a 125-107 loss against the Nuggets.

We're going to break down Ayton's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 18 15.6 Rebounds 9.5 10 10 Assists -- 1.7 0.9 PRA 26.5 29.7 26.5 PR 25.5 28 25.6



Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Deandre Ayton has made 7.8 shots per game, which adds up to 15.1% of his team's total makes.

Ayton's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4.

On defense, the Nuggets have allowed 112.5 points per contest, which is eighth-best in the league.

The Nuggets are the best team in the NBA, giving up 40.8 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.7 assists per contest, the Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/29/2023 30 14 7 1 0 0 0 4/6/2023 32 16 5 2 0 2 0 3/31/2023 28 8 10 1 0 0 1 12/25/2022 38 22 16 2 1 2 2

