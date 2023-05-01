On Monday, May 1 at 7:05 PM ET, the New York Yankees (15-14) host the Cleveland Guardians (13-15) at Yankee Stadium in the series opener. Domingo German will get the nod for the Yankees, while Cal Quantrill will take the hill for the Guardians.

The favored Yankees have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +110. An 8.5-run total is set in this contest.

Guardians vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: German - NYY (2-2, 5.54 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (1-2, 5.40 ERA)

Guardians vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 15 out of the 23 games, or 65.2%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Yankees have a record of 13-6 (68.4%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Yankees have a 3-2 record over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Guardians have come away with four wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Guardians have been victorious three times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Guardians have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Guardians vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Naylor 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) José Ramírez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Steven Kwan 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+240) Josh Bell 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Amed Rosario 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+250)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 2nd

