The New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on Monday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Gleyber Torres, Jose Ramirez and others in this game.

Guardians vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 30 hits with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 21 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .280/.392/.467 on the season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Apr. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Apr. 29 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox Apr. 28 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies Apr. 26 2-for-2 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 31 hits with four doubles, a triple, 19 walks and 11 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .279/.379/.333 so far this year.

Kwan brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double and three walks.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Apr. 29 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Apr. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Rockies Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Domingo Germán Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Germán Stats

The Yankees will send Domingo German (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

German will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Germán Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins Apr. 26 6.0 5 6 6 8 2 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 21 6.0 5 4 4 6 2 vs. Twins Apr. 15 6.1 3 1 1 11 0 at Guardians Apr. 10 3.0 2 2 1 0 5 vs. Phillies Apr. 4 4.2 4 4 4 8 0

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Torres Stats

Torres has put up 23 hits with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 10 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .245/.357/.426 slash line so far this year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Twins Apr. 26 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0

