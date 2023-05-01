Monday's contest between the New York Yankees (15-14) and the Cleveland Guardians (13-15) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Yankees coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:05 PM on May 1.

The probable starters are Domingo German (2-2) for the Yankees and Cal Quantrill (1-2) for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Guardians vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Guardians have been favored twice and lost each contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 matchups.

The Guardians have come away with four wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Cleveland has come away with a win three times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Cleveland is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.9 runs per game (108 total).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.06 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Guardians Schedule