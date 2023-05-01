Guardians vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest between the New York Yankees (15-14) and the Cleveland Guardians (13-15) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Yankees coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:05 PM on May 1.
The probable starters are Domingo German (2-2) for the Yankees and Cal Quantrill (1-2) for the Guardians.
Guardians vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
Guardians vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Guardians 3.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 games, the Guardians have been favored twice and lost each contest.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 matchups.
- The Guardians have come away with four wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Cleveland has come away with a win three times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- Cleveland is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.9 runs per game (108 total).
- Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.06 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 25
|Rockies
|L 5-1
|Peyton Battenfield vs Ryan Feltner
|April 26
|Rockies
|W 4-1
|Tanner Bibee vs German Márquez
|April 28
|@ Red Sox
|W 5-2
|Shane Bieber vs Nick Pivetta
|April 29
|@ Red Sox
|L 8-7
|Zach Plesac vs Brayan Bello
|April 30
|@ Red Sox
|L 7-1
|Logan Allen vs Chris Sale
|May 1
|@ Yankees
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Domingo Germán
|May 2
|@ Yankees
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Gerrit Cole
|May 3
|@ Yankees
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Clarke Schmidt
|May 5
|Twins
|-
|Zach Plesac vs Bailey Ober
|May 6
|Twins
|-
|Logan Allen vs Sonny Gray
|May 7
|Twins
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Joe Ryan
