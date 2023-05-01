Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .447 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on May 1 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has nine doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while batting .206.
- In 59.3% of his games this season (16 of 27), Bell has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (14.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 11.1% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 games this season, Bell has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven games this year (25.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (46.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.78 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- German (2-2) takes the mound for the Yankees in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.54 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In five games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.54, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .198 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.