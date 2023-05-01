Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .447 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on May 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has nine doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while batting .206.

In 59.3% of his games this season (16 of 27), Bell has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (14.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 11.1% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this season, Bell has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven games this year (25.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 15 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (46.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings