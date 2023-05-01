Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.281 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is hitting .212 with two doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
- In 40.0% of his games this year (10 of 25), Naylor has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (24.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 11 games this year (44.0%), Naylor has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (12.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once four times this year (16.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|14
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (28.6%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (42.9%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (31 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Yankees will send German (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.54 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 5.54 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .198 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.