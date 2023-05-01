The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .267 with three doubles and 11 walks.

In 66.7% of his 27 games this season, Straw has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has not gone deep in his 27 games this season.

Straw has driven in a run in five games this season (18.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once eight times this year (29.6%), including four games with multiple runs (14.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 16 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings