Steven Kwan -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on May 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan has an OPS of .712, fueled by an OBP of .379 and a team-best slugging percentage of .333 this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 54th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 155th in slugging.
  • Kwan has gotten a hit in 19 of 28 games this year (67.9%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (35.7%).
  • In 28 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • In six games this year (21.4%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 12 times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 16
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (43.8%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • German makes the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.54 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.54, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .198 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.