Steven Kwan -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on May 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has an OPS of .712, fueled by an OBP of .379 and a team-best slugging percentage of .333 this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 54th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 155th in slugging.

Kwan has gotten a hit in 19 of 28 games this year (67.9%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (35.7%).

In 28 games played this year, he has not homered.

In six games this year (21.4%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 16 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (43.8%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

