On Tuesday, Amed Rosario (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is batting .228 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks.
  • Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this season (15 of 24), with multiple hits five times (20.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 24 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Rosario has driven in a run in five games this year (20.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in nine of 24 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 13
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 3.68 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 31 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Cole (5-0) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his seventh start of the season. He has a 1.11 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.11), seventh in WHIP (.836), and 21st in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.