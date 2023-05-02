On Tuesday, Amed Rosario (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .228 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks.

Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this season (15 of 24), with multiple hits five times (20.8%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 24 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Rosario has driven in a run in five games this year (20.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in nine of 24 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings