Steven Kwan and Jose Trevino will take the field when the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees meet on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

The favored Yankees have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +145. A 7-run total has been listed in this game.

Guardians vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -175 +145 7 -115 -105 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 1-2.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Guardians' past 10 matchups.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (50%) in those games.

Cleveland has played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Cleveland and its opponents have hit the over in 11 of its 28 games with a total.

The Guardians have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-8 10-7 7-5 7-10 10-6 4-9

