The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez take the field at Yankee Stadium against Jose Trevino and the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

Guardians vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 17 home runs as a team.

Cleveland is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .345 this season.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .229 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

Cleveland has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 111 (3.8 per game).

The Guardians have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

The Guardians have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.5) among MLB offenses.

Cleveland has a 7.5 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Cleveland has pitched to a 3.99 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

Guardians pitchers have a 1.293 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Tanner Bibee will get the start for the Guardians, his second of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, throwing 5 2/3 innings and giving up one earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Rockies W 4-1 Home Tanner Bibee German Márquez 4/28/2023 Red Sox W 5-2 Away Shane Bieber Nick Pivetta 4/29/2023 Red Sox L 8-7 Away Zach Plesac Brayan Bello 4/30/2023 Red Sox L 7-1 Away Logan Allen Chris Sale 5/1/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Cal Quantrill Domingo Germán 5/2/2023 Yankees - Away Tanner Bibee Gerrit Cole 5/3/2023 Yankees - Away Shane Bieber Clarke Schmidt 5/5/2023 Twins - Home Zach Plesac Bailey Ober 5/6/2023 Twins - Home Logan Allen Sonny Gray 5/7/2023 Twins - Home Cal Quantrill Joe Ryan 5/8/2023 Tigers - Home Tanner Bibee Joey Wentz

