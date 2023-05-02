How to Watch the Guardians vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez take the field at Yankee Stadium against Jose Trevino and the New York Yankees on Tuesday.
Guardians vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 17 home runs as a team.
- Cleveland is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .345 this season.
- The Guardians have a team batting average of .229 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
- Cleveland has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 111 (3.8 per game).
- The Guardians have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).
- The Guardians have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.5) among MLB offenses.
- Cleveland has a 7.5 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Cleveland has pitched to a 3.99 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.
- Guardians pitchers have a 1.293 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tanner Bibee will get the start for the Guardians, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, throwing 5 2/3 innings and giving up one earned run.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/26/2023
|Rockies
|W 4-1
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|German Márquez
|4/28/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-2
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Nick Pivetta
|4/29/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-7
|Away
|Zach Plesac
|Brayan Bello
|4/30/2023
|Red Sox
|L 7-1
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Chris Sale
|5/1/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Domingo Germán
|5/2/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Gerrit Cole
|5/3/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Clarke Schmidt
|5/5/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Zach Plesac
|Bailey Ober
|5/6/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Sonny Gray
|5/7/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Joe Ryan
|5/8/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Joey Wentz
