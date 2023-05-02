Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (15-15) will host Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (14-15) at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, May 2, with a start time of 7:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians +135 moneyline odds. The total is 7 runs for the game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Guardians vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (5-0, 1.11 ERA) vs Tanner Bibee - CLE (1-0, 1.59 ERA)

Guardians vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 24 times and won 15, or 62.5%, of those games.

The Yankees have gone 7-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (77.8% winning percentage).

New York has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Guardians have won in five of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Guardians have been listed as an underdog of +135 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mike Zunino 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+300) José Ramírez 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Josh Bell 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+260) Amed Rosario 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+260)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 2nd

