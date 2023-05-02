The New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Gleyber Torres, Jose Ramirez and others in this game.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Guardians vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 31 hits with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 21 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .279/.388/.459 on the season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Apr. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Apr. 29 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox Apr. 28 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies Apr. 26 2-for-2 1 0 0 3 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has recorded 32 hits with four doubles, a triple and 19 walks. He has driven in 11 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .278/.375/.330 so far this year.

Kwan has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double and three walks.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Apr. 29 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Apr. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Cole Stats

The Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (5-0) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Cole will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 1.11 ERA ranks second, .836 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 21st.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Apr. 27 6.2 6 2 2 8 1 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 22 5.2 4 0 0 4 2 vs. Twins Apr. 16 9.0 2 0 0 10 1 at Guardians Apr. 11 7.0 5 2 2 3 2 vs. Phillies Apr. 5 6.1 3 1 1 8 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tanner Bibee's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Torres Stats

Torres has 24 hits with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .245/.353/.418 slash line on the season.

Torres hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .158 with a home run and an RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians May. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has collected 29 hits with five doubles, five home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 13 runs.

He has a slash line of .274/.366/.462 so far this year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians May. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Apr. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 at Rangers Apr. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo or other Yankees players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.