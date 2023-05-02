The New York Yankees (15-15) will look to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the Cleveland Guardians (14-15) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (5-0, 1.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Tanner Bibee (1-0, 1.59 ERA).

Guardians vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (5-0, 1.11 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (1-0, 1.59 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

Bibee (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Guardians, his second of the season.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.

In his one appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .273 against him. He has a 1.59 ERA and averages 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

The Yankees will send Cole (5-0) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Friday.

The 32-year-old has pitched in six games this season with a 1.11 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .168.

In six starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Cole has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 1.11 ERA ranks second, .836 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 21st.

Tanner Bibee vs. Yankees

The Guardians are batting .229 this season, 24th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .345 (28th in the league) with 17 home runs.

The Guardians have gone 5-for-23 with two doubles and two RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

