Tuesday's game between the New York Yankees (15-15) and the Cleveland Guardians (14-15) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 3-2 based on our computer prediction, with the Yankees coming out on top. Game time is at 7:05 PM on May 2.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (5-0) to the mound, while Tanner Bibee (1-0) will take the ball for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 3, Guardians 2.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 7 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cleveland and its foes are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win five times (50%) in those contests.

Cleveland has been listed as an underdog of +135 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cleveland scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (111 total, 3.8 per game).

The Guardians have the 12th-ranked ERA (3.99) in the majors this season.

Guardians Schedule