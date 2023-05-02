Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .472 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .202 with nine doubles, three home runs and 18 walks.
- Bell has gotten a hit in 16 of 28 games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits on four occasions (14.3%).
- He has gone deep in three games this year (10.7%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 games this season, Bell has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (56.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (31.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (43.8%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 31 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Cole (5-0 with a 1.11 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old's 1.11 ERA ranks second, .836 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
