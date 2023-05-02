Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .472 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .202 with nine doubles, three home runs and 18 walks.

Bell has gotten a hit in 16 of 28 games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits on four occasions (14.3%).

He has gone deep in three games this year (10.7%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this season, Bell has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 16 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (43.8%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings