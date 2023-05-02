Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Josh Naylor (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is batting .213 with two doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
- In 11 of 26 games this year (42.3%) Naylor has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 26), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Naylor has driven in a run in 12 games this year (46.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (15.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In four of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|15
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (33.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (13.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (46.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.68).
- The Yankees rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (31 total, one per game).
- Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 5-0 with a 1.11 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old's 1.11 ERA ranks second, .836 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
