On Tuesday, Josh Naylor (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: YES

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is batting .213 with two doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

In 11 of 26 games this year (42.3%) Naylor has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (23.1%).

He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 26), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Naylor has driven in a run in 12 games this year (46.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (15.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In four of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 15 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (33.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (13.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (46.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings