On Tuesday, Josh Naylor (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

  • Naylor is batting .213 with two doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
  • In 11 of 26 games this year (42.3%) Naylor has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 26), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Naylor has driven in a run in 12 games this year (46.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (15.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In four of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 15
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (33.3%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (13.3%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (46.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.68).
  • The Yankees rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (31 total, one per game).
  • Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 5-0 with a 1.11 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Friday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 1.11 ERA ranks second, .836 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
