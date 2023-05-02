Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Mike Zunino (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Yankees.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino is hitting .230 with seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- Zunino has gotten at least one hit in 45.0% of his games this season (nine of 20), with at least two hits three times (15.0%).
- In 20 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Zunino has driven in a run in five games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In five games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|12
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (31 total, one per game).
- Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 5-0 with a 1.11 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.11), seventh in WHIP (.836), and 21st in K/9 (9.7).
