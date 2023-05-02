The Cleveland Guardians, including Mike Zunino (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mike Zunino At The Plate

  • Zunino is hitting .230 with seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
  • Zunino has gotten at least one hit in 45.0% of his games this season (nine of 20), with at least two hits three times (15.0%).
  • In 20 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Zunino has driven in a run in five games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In five games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 12
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (31 total, one per game).
  • Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 5-0 with a 1.11 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.11), seventh in WHIP (.836), and 21st in K/9 (9.7).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.