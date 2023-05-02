MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Tuesday, May 2
Today's MLB schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Tampa Bay Rays.
In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know regarding today's MLB action here. Take a look at the links below.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Tampa Bay Rays (23-6) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-9)
The Pirates will look to pick up a road win at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Randy Arozarena (.327 AVG, 7 HR, 28 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.320 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TB Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-169
|+144
|8.5
The Miami Marlins (16-13) play the Atlanta Braves (19-10)
The Braves will look to pick up a road win at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.438 AVG, 1 HR, 11 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.363 AVG, 5 HR, 15 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIA Moneyline
|ATL Moneyline
|Total
|-139
|+119
|7.5
The Detroit Tigers (10-17) play the New York Mets (16-13)
The Mets will hit the field at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Nick Maton (.159 AVG, 4 HR, 13 RBI)
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.248 AVG, 11 HR, 28 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYM Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-158
|+135
|9
The Washington Nationals (10-18) take on the Chicago Cubs (15-13)
The Cubs will hit the field at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- WSH Key Player: Luis Garcia (.235 AVG, 2 HR, 13 RBI)
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.323 AVG, 2 HR, 17 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CHC Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-141
|+120
|9
The New York Yankees (15-15) host the Cleveland Guardians (14-15)
The Guardians hope to get a road victory at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.245 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.279 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYY Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-164
|+141
|7
The Chicago White Sox (8-21) host the Minnesota Twins (17-12)
The Twins will take to the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.255 AVG, 3 HR, 20 RBI)
- MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.258 AVG, 7 HR, 17 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIN Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-174
|+149
|9
The Boston Red Sox (16-14) face the Toronto Blue Jays (18-11)
The Blue Jays hope to get a road victory at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Alex Verdugo (.311 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI)
- TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.344 AVG, 7 HR, 21 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TOR Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-135
|+115
|9.5
The Kansas City Royals (7-22) host the Baltimore Orioles (19-9)
The Orioles will hit the field at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.279 AVG, 5 HR, 10 RBI)
- BAL Key Player: Jorge Mateo (.347 AVG, 6 HR, 17 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|BAL Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-166
|+141
|9
The St. Louis Cardinals (10-19) take on the Los Angeles Angels (15-14)
The Angels will take to the field at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.306 AVG, 4 HR, 14 RBI)
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.294 AVG, 7 HR, 18 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|STL Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-135
|+115
|9
The Texas Rangers (17-11) face the Arizona Diamondbacks (16-13)
The Diamondbacks will take to the field at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.268 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.320 AVG, 4 HR, 9 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ARI Moneyline
|TEX Moneyline
|Total
|-154
|+131
|8
The Houston Astros (16-13) take on the San Francisco Giants (11-17)
The Giants will take to the field at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.277 AVG, 5 HR, 20 RBI)
- SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.333 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|HOU Moneyline
|SF Moneyline
|Total
|-189
|+161
|8
The Colorado Rockies (9-20) play the Milwaukee Brewers (18-10)
The Brewers will look to pick up a road win at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.276 AVG, 2 HR, 8 RBI)
- MIL Key Player: Rowdy Tellez (.247 AVG, 8 HR, 20 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIL Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-168
|+143
|11
The San Diego Padres (16-14) face the Cincinnati Reds (12-17)
The Reds hope to get a road victory at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SD Key Player: Xander Bogaerts (.304 AVG, 6 HR, 13 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.276 AVG, 1 HR, 11 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SD Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-204
|+171
|8.5
The Oakland Athletics (6-23) play the Seattle Mariners (12-16)
The Mariners will look to pick up a road win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.353 AVG, 9 HR, 22 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Jarred Kelenic (.308 AVG, 7 HR, 14 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SEA Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-141
|+120
|8
The Los Angeles Dodgers (16-13) play the Philadelphia Phillies (15-14)
The Phillies will hit the field at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAD Key Player: Max Muncy (.238 AVG, 11 HR, 22 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.319 AVG, 4 HR, 19 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAD Moneyline
|PHI Moneyline
|Total
|-155
|+133
|8
