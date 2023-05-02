The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +450)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw is hitting .258 with three doubles and 11 walks.
  • Straw has gotten a hit in 18 of 28 games this year (64.3%), including five multi-hit games (17.9%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 28 games this year.
  • In five games this year (17.9%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 28.6% of his games this year (eight of 28), he has scored, and in four of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 17
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 3.68 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (31 total, one per game).
  • Cole (5-0) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his seventh start of the season. He has a 1.11 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Friday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.11), seventh in WHIP (.836), and 21st in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
