Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Oscar Gonzalez (batting .226 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Yankees.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Oscar Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is batting .174 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks.
- In 39.1% of his games this season (nine of 23), Gonzalez has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in one of 23 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Gonzalez has driven in a run in three games this season (13.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five games this season (21.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (38.5%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (7.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.68 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 31 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Yankees are sending Cole (5-0) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 5-0 with a 1.11 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.11), seventh in WHIP (.836), and 21st in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.