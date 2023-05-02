On Tuesday, Oscar Gonzalez (batting .226 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is batting .174 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks.

In 39.1% of his games this season (nine of 23), Gonzalez has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in one of 23 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Gonzalez has driven in a run in three games this season (13.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five games this season (21.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (38.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (7.7%)

