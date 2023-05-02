On Tuesday, Oscar Gonzalez (batting .226 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez is batting .174 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks.
  • In 39.1% of his games this season (nine of 23), Gonzalez has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has gone deep in one of 23 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Gonzalez has driven in a run in three games this season (13.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five games this season (21.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 13
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (38.5%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (7.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Yankees' 3.68 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 31 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • The Yankees are sending Cole (5-0) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 5-0 with a 1.11 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Friday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.11), seventh in WHIP (.836), and 21st in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
