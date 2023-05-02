Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mets - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene (.211 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Orioles.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene leads Detroit with a slugging percentage of .327, fueled by four extra-base hits.
- Greene is batting .286 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Greene has reached base via a hit in 19 games this season (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In 27 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Greene has driven in a run in six games this year (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 11 of 27 games (40.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|10 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (13.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 42 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- The Mets will send Lucchesi (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.