The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene (.211 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene leads Detroit with a slugging percentage of .327, fueled by four extra-base hits.

Greene is batting .286 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Greene has reached base via a hit in 19 games this season (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In 27 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Greene has driven in a run in six games this year (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 11 of 27 games (40.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 15 10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings