Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .381 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.330) thanks to five extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 157th in slugging.
  • Kwan will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 during his last outings.
  • Kwan has picked up a hit in 20 of 29 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
  • In 29 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Kwan has driven in a run in six games this year (20.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 13 times this season (44.8%), including one multi-run game.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 17
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (70.6%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (41.2%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.68).
  • The Yankees rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (31 total, one per game).
  • Cole (5-0 with a 1.11 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.11), seventh in WHIP (.836), and 21st in K/9 (9.7) among pitchers who qualify.
