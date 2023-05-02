Tuesday's game between the Detroit Tigers (10-17) and New York Mets (16-13) squaring off at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on May 2.

The Mets will look to Joey Lucchesi (1-0) against the Tigers and Michael Lorenzen (0-1).

Tigers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Tigers vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 2-7.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its foes are 3-6-1 in its last 10 contests.

The previous 10 Tigers matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Tigers have won in nine, or 34.6%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Detroit has won four of 14 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Detroit is No. 30 in MLB action scoring 3.3 runs per game (88 total runs).

The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.81) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule