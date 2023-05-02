Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Mets on May 2, 2023
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sportsbooks have set player props for Pete Alonso and others when the New York Mets visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Tigers vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Torkelson Stats
- Spencer Torkelson has four doubles, two home runs, nine walks and 11 RBI (20 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .206/.273/.309 so far this season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Apr. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Apr. 25
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson or other Tigers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has two doubles, 11 home runs, 11 walks and 28 RBI (28 total hits).
- He's slashed .248/.320/.558 on the year.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Braves
|May. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|4
|vs. Braves
|Apr. 28
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Apr. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Nationals
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Brandon Nimmo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Nimmo Stats
- Brandon Nimmo has 33 hits with six doubles, a triple, two home runs, 17 walks and 13 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .320/.419/.456 so far this year.
- Nimmo has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a triple and a walk.
Nimmo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Braves
|Apr. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Apr. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Apr. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo or other Mets players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.