In Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors will be looking for a win against Los Angeles Lakers.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Warriors vs. Lakers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Chase Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Warriors vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Warriors Moneyline Lakers Moneyline
DraftKings Warriors (-4.5) 227 -190 +160 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Warriors (-4.5) 227.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Warriors (-4.5) 227 -200 +165 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Warriors (-4.5) 227.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with Tipico

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Warriors vs. Lakers Betting Trends

  • The Warriors are outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game with a +148 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.9 points per game (second in the NBA) and give up 117.1 per contest (21st in the league).
  • The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and allow 116.6 (20th in league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
  • The teams combine to score 236.1 points per game, 9.1 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these two teams put up 233.7 combined points per game, 6.7 more points than this contest's total.
  • Golden State has won 38 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 44 times.
  • Los Angeles has won 40 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 42 times.

Warriors Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Stephen Curry 31.5 -125 29.4
Klay Thompson 23.5 -110 21.9
Andrew Wiggins 17.5 -130 17.1
Jordan Poole 12.5 -105 20.4
Draymond Green 8.5 -125 8.5

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Jordan Poole or another Warriors player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Warriors? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.