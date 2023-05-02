On Tuesday, Zack Short (on the back of going 1-for-1) and the Detroit Tigers face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Orioles.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Zack Short At The Plate (2022)

Short hit .000 with two walks.

Short went hitless in all six games last year.

He did not hit a home run last year in the six games he appeared in.

Short drove in a run in two games last year out of six, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.

He scored twice last year in six games, but did not score more than once on either of those occasions.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 1 GP 3 .000 AVG .000 .000 OBP .200 .000 SLG .000 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 2/0 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 3 GP 3 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

