Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Amed Rosario (.237 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a walk and two RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has three doubles, two triples, a home run and six walks while batting .229.
- In 64.0% of his 25 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 25 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Rosario has driven in a run in five games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 10 of 25 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|14
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.63 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (31 total, one per game).
- Schmidt (0-3) takes the mound for the Yankees in his seventh start of the season. He has a 6.84 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the righty tossed five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.84, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .321 batting average against him.
