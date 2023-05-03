On Wednesday, Cam Gallagher (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher is batting .083 with a double and two walks.

Gallagher has gotten a hit in two of 10 games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.

In 10 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Gallagher has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has not scored a run this season.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

