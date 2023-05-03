Josh Bell and the Cleveland Guardians will take on Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the final of a three-game series, on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Yankees +120 moneyline odds. A 7.5-run total has been set in the contest.

Guardians vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -145 +120 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games. Cleveland's past three contests have finished below the total, and the average over/under in that stretch was 8.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been favored on the moneyline 18 total times this season. They've finished 9-9 in those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Cleveland has a 5-5 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Guardians have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this contest.

Cleveland has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 29 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 11 of those games (11-17-1).

The Guardians have had a run line set for just one matchup this season, and they did not cover.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-8 10-8 7-5 7-11 10-7 4-9

