How to Watch the Guardians vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees hit the field against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Guardians vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Yankees Player Props
|Guardians vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians are second-worst in MLB action with 17 home runs.
- Cleveland has the second-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.341).
- The Guardians have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.227).
- Cleveland is the fifth-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging 3.8 runs per game (113 total).
- The Guardians rank 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .307.
- The Guardians strike out 7.6 times per game, the fourth-best mark in the majors.
- Cleveland's pitching staff ranks last in the majors with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cleveland's 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.291).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians are sending Shane Bieber (2-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Bieber enters this matchup with five quality starts under his belt this season.
- Bieber is looking for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance on the mound.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/28/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-2
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Nick Pivetta
|4/29/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-7
|Away
|Zach Plesac
|Brayan Bello
|4/30/2023
|Red Sox
|L 7-1
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Chris Sale
|5/1/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Domingo Germán
|5/2/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-2
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Gerrit Cole
|5/3/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Clarke Schmidt
|5/5/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Zach Plesac
|Bailey Ober
|5/6/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Sonny Gray
|5/7/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Joe Ryan
|5/8/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Joey Wentz
|5/9/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Eduardo Rodríguez
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.