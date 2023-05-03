Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees hit the field against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

Guardians vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are second-worst in MLB action with 17 home runs.

Cleveland has the second-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.341).

The Guardians have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.227).

Cleveland is the fifth-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging 3.8 runs per game (113 total).

The Guardians rank 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .307.

The Guardians strike out 7.6 times per game, the fourth-best mark in the majors.

Cleveland's pitching staff ranks last in the majors with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland's 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.291).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians are sending Shane Bieber (2-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Bieber enters this matchup with five quality starts under his belt this season.

Bieber is looking for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance on the mound.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 4/28/2023 Red Sox W 5-2 Away Shane Bieber Nick Pivetta 4/29/2023 Red Sox L 8-7 Away Zach Plesac Brayan Bello 4/30/2023 Red Sox L 7-1 Away Logan Allen Chris Sale 5/1/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Cal Quantrill Domingo Germán 5/2/2023 Yankees L 4-2 Away Tanner Bibee Gerrit Cole 5/3/2023 Yankees - Away Shane Bieber Clarke Schmidt 5/5/2023 Twins - Home Zach Plesac Bailey Ober 5/6/2023 Twins - Home Logan Allen Sonny Gray 5/7/2023 Twins - Home Cal Quantrill Joe Ryan 5/8/2023 Tigers - Home Tanner Bibee Joey Wentz 5/9/2023 Tigers - Home Shane Bieber Eduardo Rodríguez

