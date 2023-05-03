On Wednesday, May 3, Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (14-16) visit Gleyber Torres' New York Yankees (16-15) at Yankee Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Guardians are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Yankees have +105 odds to win. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest.

Guardians vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber - CLE (2-1, 3.11 ERA) vs Clarke Schmidt - NYY (0-3, 6.84 ERA)

Guardians vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 18 games this season and won nine (50%) of those contests.

The Guardians have gone 9-8 (winning 52.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Cleveland has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians went 3-3 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over two times.

The Yankees have been underdogs in six games this season, however, they have failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

The Yankees have won all of their five games in which they were named as at least a +105 moneyline underdog.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 16th 2nd

