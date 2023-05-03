Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Yankees on May 3, 2023
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Jose Ramirez, Gleyber Torres and others when the Cleveland Guardians visit the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
Shane Bieber Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Bieber Stats
- Shane Bieber (2-1) will take the mound for the Guardians, his seventh start of the season.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
- Bieber has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks 28th, 1.142 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 73rd.
Bieber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 28
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Apr. 22
|5.2
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|at Nationals
|Apr. 16
|6.0
|9
|3
|3
|4
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 10
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|3
|at Athletics
|Apr. 4
|6.0
|3
|3
|3
|7
|1
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 22 walks and 17 RBI (33 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He has a slash line of .287/.396/.461 so far this year.
- Ramirez will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .368 with three walks and an RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 29
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 32 hits with four doubles, a triple and 20 walks. He has driven in 11 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He's slashed .269/.369/.319 on the year.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Yankees
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 29
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Torres Stats
- Torres has four doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 10 RBI (25 total hits). He has swiped five bases.
- He has a slash line of .245/.350/.422 on the year.
- Torres has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with a double.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Apr. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has five doubles, five home runs, 11 walks and 14 RBI (31 total hits).
- He has a .282/.370/.464 slash line on the year.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Guardians
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Guardians
|May. 1
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rangers
|Apr. 28
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
