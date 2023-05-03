Wednesday's game that pits the New York Yankees (16-15) against the Cleveland Guardians (14-16) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 7:05 PM on May 3.

The probable pitchers are Shane Bieber (2-1) for the Guardians and Clarke Schmidt (0-3) for the Yankees.

Guardians vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

This season, the Guardians have won nine out of the 18 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

Cleveland has a record of 9-8, a 52.9% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cleveland has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 113 (3.8 per game).

The Guardians have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Guardians Schedule