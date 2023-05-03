The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell and his .471 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Yankees.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .208 with nine doubles, three home runs and 20 walks.

Bell has picked up a hit in 17 of 29 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

In 10.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this year, Bell has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in seven of 29 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 17 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (41.2%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings