Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Josh Naylor (batting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is hitting .215 with three doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
- Naylor has picked up a hit in 44.4% of his 27 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.2% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 27), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Naylor has picked up an RBI in 48.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (14.8%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|16
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (37.5%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (12.5%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (50.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.63 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (31 total, one per game).
- Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.84 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty went five innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In six games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.84, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .321 against him.
