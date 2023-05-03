On Wednesday, Josh Naylor (batting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is hitting .215 with three doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

Naylor has picked up a hit in 44.4% of his 27 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.2% of those games.

He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 27), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Naylor has picked up an RBI in 48.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (14.8%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 16 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (37.5%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (12.5%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (50.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings