On Wednesday, Mike Zunino (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his last game against the Yankees.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino is hitting .215 with seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

Zunino has gotten a hit in nine of 21 games this year (42.9%), including three multi-hit games (14.3%).

He has hit a home run in two of 21 games played this year, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Zunino has driven in a run in five games this season (23.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In five games this year (23.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 13 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings