On Wednesday, Mike Zunino (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his last game against the Yankees.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mike Zunino At The Plate

  • Zunino is hitting .215 with seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
  • Zunino has gotten a hit in nine of 21 games this year (42.9%), including three multi-hit games (14.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 21 games played this year, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Zunino has driven in a run in five games this season (23.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In five games this year (23.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 13
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 3.63 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up 31 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • The Yankees are sending Schmidt (0-3) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.84 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up a 6.84 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .321 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.