On Wednesday, Myles Straw (.206 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 124 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .247 with three doubles and 11 walks.

In 62.1% of his 29 games this season, Straw has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In 29 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

In five games this year (17.2%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once eight times this season (27.6%), including four games with multiple runs (13.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 18 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (16.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings