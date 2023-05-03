On Wednesday, Myles Straw (.206 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 124 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw is hitting .247 with three doubles and 11 walks.
  • In 62.1% of his 29 games this season, Straw has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • In 29 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • In five games this year (17.2%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once eight times this season (27.6%), including four games with multiple runs (13.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 18
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (16.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Yankees' 3.63 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (31 total, one per game).
  • The Yankees are sending Schmidt (0-3) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.84 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.84, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .321 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.