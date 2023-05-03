Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .372 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on May 3 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan is hitting .269 with four doubles, a triple and 20 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 164th in slugging.
- Kwan has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (20 of 30), with multiple hits 10 times (33.3%).
- In 30 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Kwan has driven in a run in six games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 13 of 30 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|18
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (66.7%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (38.9%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (38.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (27.8%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.63 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (31 total, one per game).
- The Yankees will send Schmidt (0-3) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.84 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- In six games this season, the 27-year-old has a 6.84 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .321 to opposing batters.
