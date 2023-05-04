The Detroit Tigers and Andy Ibanez, who went 3-for-4 with two RBI last time in action, battle Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Mets.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate (2022)

Ibanez hit .218 with four doubles, a home run and nine walks.

Ibanez picked up at least one hit 21 times last year in 40 games played (52.5%), including multiple hits on four occasions (10.0%).

Logging a trip to the plate in 40 games last season, he hit just one home run.

In eight of 40 games last season, Ibanez drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

He crossed home in 12 of 40 games a year ago (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 21 GP 19 .233 AVG .203 .292 OBP .254 .233 SLG .322 0 XBH 5 0 HR 1 1 RBI 8 10/5 K/BB 11/4 3 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 19 12 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (10.5%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)