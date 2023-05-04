The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling and his .559 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling leads Detroit with 25 hits and an OBP of .333 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 47th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 83rd and he is 91st in slugging.

Vierling will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with one homer during his last games.

In 15 of 26 games this year (57.7%) Vierling has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (23.1%).

He has homered in two of 26 games played this season, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

In 19.2% of his games this season, Vierling has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in seven of 26 games (26.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 14 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

