The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.194 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Mets.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson is batting .210 with five doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
  • In 53.6% of his 28 games this season, Torkelson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • In 28 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • In 10 games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once nine times this year (32.1%), including one multi-run game.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 15
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets' 4.69 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mets give up the third-most home runs in baseball (46 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Verlander starts for the first time this season for the Mets.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, Nov. 4, the 40-year-old righty started the game and went five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Last year he ranked first in ERA (1.75), first in WHIP (.829), and 11th in K/9 (9.5) among qualified pitchers in MLB.
