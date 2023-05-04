The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.194 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Mets.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson is batting .210 with five doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

In 53.6% of his 28 games this season, Torkelson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

In 28 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In 10 games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once nine times this year (32.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 15 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings