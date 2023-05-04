Thursday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (12-17) and New York Mets (16-15) matching up at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:10 PM ET on May 4.

The Mets will look to Justin Verlander against the Tigers and Eduardo Rodriguez (2-2).

Tigers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Tigers vs. Mets Score Prediction

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 4-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have come away with 11 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has been victorious four times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Detroit is the lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.5 runs per game (102 total).

The Tigers have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.69) in the majors this season.

