The New York Mets versus Detroit Tigers game on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Jeff McNeil and Javier Baez.

Oddsmakers list the Mets as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +150 moneyline odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Mets Odds & Info

  • Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Mets -185 +150 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

  • In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 4-5.
  • In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
  • The last 10 Tigers games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Read More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Tigers have come away with 11 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Detroit has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +150 or more and is 4-7 in those contests.
  • The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
  • Detroit and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 14 of its 29 opportunities.
  • The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
7-7 5-10 2-11 10-6 8-14 4-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.