The New York Mets and Detroit Tigers will send Justin Verlander and Eduardo Rodriguez, respectively, to the mound when the two clubs face off on Thursday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 24 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .348 this season.

The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .225.

Detroit has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 102 (3.5 per game).

The Tigers have an OBP of just .291 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.

Detroit strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.69 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.230 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Rodriguez (2-2) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

He has three quality starts in six chances this season.

Rodriguez has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Orioles W 7-4 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Dean Kremer 4/29/2023 Orioles L 6-4 Home Matthew Boyd Grayson Rodriguez 4/30/2023 Orioles L 5-3 Home Spencer Turnbull Kyle Bradish 5/3/2023 Mets W 6-5 Home Joey Wentz Joey Lucchesi 5/3/2023 Mets W 8-1 Home Michael Lorenzen Max Scherzer 5/4/2023 Mets - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Justin Verlander 5/5/2023 Cardinals - Away Matthew Boyd Jordan Montgomery 5/6/2023 Cardinals - Away Spencer Turnbull Adam Wainwright 5/7/2023 Cardinals - Away Michael Lorenzen Steven Matz 5/8/2023 Guardians - Away Joey Wentz Tanner Bibee 5/9/2023 Guardians - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Shane Bieber

