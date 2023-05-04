As they go for the series sweep, Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers (12-17) will face off against the New York Mets (16-15) at Comerica Park on Thursday, May 4. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 PM ET.

The favored Mets have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +150. The total is 7.5 runs for the contest.

Tigers vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander - NYM (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (2-2, 2.21 ERA)

Tigers vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have been favorites in 21 games this season and won 12 (57.1%) of those contests.

The Mets have gone 3-3 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets have a 1-5 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (39.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious four times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

